Picture Posted By Dem Strategist Appears To Be Photoshopped To Make Biden Look Younger

President Joe Biden’s facial features appeared photoshopped to look younger in a picture shared Friday by Democratic strategist Chris D. Jackson.

Jackson posted a photograph of the president holding hands with First Lady Jill Biden and his grandson, Beau Biden, on Twitter. The purported original photo, taken Dec. 16 by Drew Angerer for Getty Images, appears to show an unedited photo of a natural-looking Biden.

Twitter user John Hasson shared the photos in a Twitter thread Monday.

Dem strategist photoshops Biden (badly) to make him appear younger Safe to say Dems are worried about 2024 pic.twitter.com/mMJdQQ9Z0A — John Hasson (@SonofHas) December 19, 2022

You can just tell Baby Beau has his Pop (@POTUS) wrapped around his little finger. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Sil4OeBtPB — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) December 17, 2022

The president appears to look younger in the photo shared by Jackson. His face seemingly lacks wrinkles and has clearer, more youthful skin and features.

Jackson and Angerer did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment regarding whether the accusations that the picture was photoshopped are true. It remains unconfirmed whether the picture was actually photoshopped.

Biden celebrated his 80th birthday Nov. 20, becoming the first president to hold the position as an octogenarian. He is currently the oldest president ever elected to office, being 77 years old on Election Day in 2020. Biden’s age has become a considerable concern for potential Democratic voters, with the majority preferring an alternative candidate in the 2024 presidential election. (RELATED: Things That Didn’t Exist When Biden Was Born)

A New York Times/Siena College poll from July 11 found 64% of Democratic voters would prefer a different candidate to run in the upcoming presidential election. A plurality of participants, 33%, cited Biden’s age, and 32% pointed to his job performance as the main reasons why they would want a different Democratic candidate to run for president in 2024.

The public has further questioned the president’s mental capacity and his ability to run for a second term due to Biden’s common gaffes and speech mistakes. Republican Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, a physician, expressed concern about the president’s age in October.

“I think we’re all concerned for President Biden’s mental health,” Marshall said, without naming specific examples of what he called Biden’s “deterioration.”

Reporters also questioned Biden’s mental fitness after he searched for the late congresswoman, Republican Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, at a White House event on hunger, nutrition and health in late September. The president honored Walorski’s work in health and nutrition and appeared to search the room while saying, “Where’s Jackie?”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre scrambled to defend the president afterwards, saying the late congresswoman was “on top of mind” for Biden at that moment.