REPORT: 20-Year-Old College Basketball Player Found Dead In Car At Nature Preserve

A 20-year-old college basketball player was shot and killed Saturday at 7:00 p.m. in a white Mercedes at a New Jersey nature preserve, authorities said.

Phil Urban, who played for Post University in Connecticut, died at the Hopewell Valley Nature Preserve, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, the New York Post reported.

Authorities said Urban was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton after he was found “slumped over” in the driver’s seat, the New York Post reported. He was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound. Homicide detectives are investigating his death, but have not made any arrests.

Authorities said they believe Urban, who had just received a basketball scholarship at Post University, was meeting someone at the nature preserve. (RELATED: Jordan Bohannon Says He Would Have Needed $20,000 To Play For Wisconsin, Fails To Mention He Was Never Even Offered A Scholarship)