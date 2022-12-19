Trump Jr. Says Republicans Have ‘No Chance Of Winning’ Against Joe Biden Unless GOP Plays Democrats’ ‘Game’

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – Donald Trump Jr. said Sunday that the “greatest candidate in the world” could not defeat President Joe Biden unless the Republicans build the same “operation” as the Democrats and beat them at their own “game.”

“You can have the greatest platform in the world, you can have the greatest candidate in the world. It doesn’t matter if you have no chance of winning. And that’s where we’re at right now, folks,” the former first son said while speaking at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, which hosted nearly 11,000 attendees.

“The only issue that’s going to separate whether we win in the future, for our freedoms, our liberties, our rights, are if we spool up the same type of operation the Democrats have been running. That’s going to be really unpopular with a lot of people, but I don’t care, because we can’t change it, if we don’t actually win to change,” he added.

His father, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 campaign on Nov. 15. The former president was not an attendee of the largest multi-day conservative conference, and neither were any other notable possible Republican nominees. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Endorsing Anybody’: Tucker Carlson Says He’s ‘Impressed’ By DeSantis And ‘Grateful’ For Trump)

Trump Jr. described being asked repeatedly about the top policies going into 2024. He responded that while election integrity is the priority, Republicans can’t focus on that until they “win the battle on [the Democrats’] turf, because they control that turf right now.”

“It’s Sunday so I won’t say ‘you could run Jesus Christ against Joe Biden right now and not win.’ I’ll say, ‘you could run someone pretty close to a deity against a radical lunatic leftist idiot, who can’t even read a teleprompter, and lose.’ We have to be playing that game,” he said.

Trump Jr. said that for the first time in history, Republicans are winning the culture war, and that the party is “not losing on the issues” with American people. The issue, he said, is that anytime election results are close, Republicans lose.

“It’s not a coincidence that anytime it’s close, we lose. It’s not a coincidence [elections] only break one way. That’s by design,” he said.

Democrats have taken their platform so far, that the American people finally said, “‘there’s no way this could be their platform.’ And yet we still had, what I call, an underwhelming midterm. Because we need to be playing that game,” he added.

“That’s the one thing they’re good at, folks. They figure out where they need to be, how they win, there’s no moral compass. There’s no anything. They figure out how to win, how to get where they need to be, and then they do it. And they will run over anything in their way,” Trump Jr. said.