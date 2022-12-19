Argentina Goalie Emi Martinez Motions ‘Suck It’ To Booing French Fans With The Golden Glove Trophy After Winning It

Is Emi Martinez the newest member of D-Generation X?

Emiliano Martinez, the goalie of the World Cup-winning Argentina, is in hot water after his X-rated celebration with the Golden Glove trophy. He has also revealed why he did it.

Martinez — who plays for the English Premier League’s Aston Villa — was spectacular for his nation in the World Cup, helping his team win shootouts over both France and the Netherlands. After his brilliant performance throughout the tournament, he was awarded the Golden Glove for being the best goalkeeper of the World Cup.

However, after he shook hands with representatives from FIFA, Martinez took the trophy and motioned a ‘suck it’ gesture to French fans who were booing him in the crowd.

Talking with Argentinian media outlet TyC Sports, Martinez said:

“I did it because the French booed me. I can’t relate to their arrogance.”

Okay, there’s two ways that you could take this, and personally I’m torn.

1. This is the FIFA World Cup, and it’s probably not a time for this kind of nonsense with how prestigious the tournament and awards are. It’s just not the best look.

2. As a dude, sports blogger and fan of professional wrestling, I can’t help but to embrace both the crash content (which you know I love) and telling the sore-loser French to ‘suck it’ in true D-Generation X style.

That’s totally something that DX would do, taking one of the most prestigious awards in a sport and telling people that are booing them to ‘suck it’ — Martinez went back to the Attitude Era with that one.

Like I said, I’m torn. My soccer fandom tells me that Martinez shouldn’t have done this at the World Cup. Soccer is way too prestigious and beautiful of a game for that kind of stuff, especially at the biggest tournament of them all in the sport.

But as a wrestling fan, holy hell, how can you not love the D-Generation X reference? (RELATED: Argentina’s Full-Glory Mode After FIFA World Cup Victory Will Put A Smile On Your Face)

Can I like it and dislike it at the same time?

Is that allowed in the hot take world?

If so, that’s where I’m at.