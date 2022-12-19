KOL Is the New Google of Experts and Influencers

Google is the go-to search engine for many, where you can find almost every website and article you’re looking for. However, the platform is limited when searching or scouting for specific talents and personalities. This is where KOL comes in and offers a free people search engine where you can find experts, opinion leaders, and other personalities based on your search.

KOL is a tool designed to save people and institutions from the hassle of holding interviews or zoom meetings to find the ideal person for a specific position. This platform uses unique and advanced technology that ranks people. For instance, if we were to do a general topic search on celebrities, we would see that Justin Bieber has over 1 billion followers across all his social media platforms.

AI-based engine technology does more than ranking. With the help of this technology, hospitals, universities, institutions, businesses, etc., can use KOL to pre-screen candidates and make a shortlist of the ones who meet their specified criteria. KOL makes our work easier as it allows you to compare the levels of the shortlisted candidates against each other.

If you were to use the free KOL search engine, you would get instant access to data science that helps you measure the level of influence of millions of people based on the specified concepts. This groundbreaking technology is what you need to quickly understand the concepts an individual or company offers.

Thanks to the dedicated team who designs and upgrades this cutting-edge technology, KOL has become a huge success and a game changer for many. The team comprises ex-Google engineers who ensure they provide precise data for millions of individuals. This was a huge task initially, but they made it happen thanks to their patience and hard work.

This is just the beginning for KOL, and there is a larger scope this search engine is set to meet. So far, it has been a huge success, seeing KOL featured in Forbes Magazine in three articles. KOL is the largest platform that benchmarks various professionals in different fields and allows you to accurately compare their opinions based on your specified search items.

KOL aims to be the Google of experts and influencers. The dream is to create a search engine that ranks people based on their level of influence, trustworthiness, etc. The top-tier technology incorporated in the systems is impressive, and its credibility will take KOL to the next level and make life easier for people, institutions, and businesses worldwide.

What’s even more remarkable is that anyone can access KOL for free. This free search engine gives you the opportunity to access various personality insights and discover potential talents. For instance, if you manage a health institution, you can effortlessly discover professionals based on specific criteria through KOL.

As you select your dream team, KOL makes retrieving critical findings and analytics easier. It has never been easier to get various levels of reputational trustworthiness of professionals worldwide. KOL is the ideal platform to discover the best talents and personalities.

So, if you are looking for a real-time influencer search engine to access specific personality insights and retrieve critical findings, KOL is the easiest way to do so.