‘That’s Why They Turn Into A Bunch Of Hoes’: Comedian, Bill Maher Mock People Who Are Offended By Everything

Comedians Bill Maher and Ms. Pat mocked people who are offended by everything during the latest episode of Maher’s podcast, “Club Random.”

Maher told Ms. Pat, whose real name is Patricia Williams, that she has the opportunity with her BET+ sitcom, “The Ms. Pat Show,” to be more politically incorrect than he can .

“It’s refreshing,” Maher said of Ms. Pat’s sitcom. “People are feeling very stifled, people feel there’s too much of, ‘ You can’t say that…'”

“I say what the fuck I want to say,” Ms. Pat said. “I mean, why is the world such a pussy these days?” (RELATED: ‘They Don’t Hate Women’: Bill Maher Defends Pro-Lifers)

“Exactly. Why is the world such a pussy?” Maher asked.

“People go crying and they’re ready to jump off a ledge at any little thing you say. It’s the kids that we’re raising today. They don’t work for shit. We give them everything. That’s why they turn into a bunch of hoes and be crying all the time,” Ms. Pat said. “Instead of being honest to kids, they want to pamper them and make the world easy for everybody. The world ain’t east. I cuss at my kids and people say, ‘How can you cuss at your kids?’ I said, ‘Because when they get into the real world and somebody says, “Fuck off,” they won’t fall into the ground.'”

“Who would have ever thought it, you and I are the role models America needs,” Maher said. “We are.”

Maher is an outspoken opponent of cancel culture and political correctness. In 2021, he said liberals should stop catering to “the people who just want to bitch.”