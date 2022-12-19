REPORT: New York Bar Goer Found In Pool Of Blood With Neck Slashed

The City of New York Police Department (NYPD) discovered the body of a bar customer in a pool of blood with his neck slashed open Monday, according to a report.

Police reportedly found the victim lying face-down on Avenue A near East 13th Street in the East Village, New York, just after 1 a.m., the New York Post reported. After rolling the man over, revealing a gash in his neck, New York authorities identified the man as James Cunningham, 51, according to the outlet. Police believe someone attacked Cunningham and are treating his case as a murder, though no weapons were discovered near the scene.

Bar patron found fatally slashed in neck on NYC street: cops https://t.co/tEOFbrS96o pic.twitter.com/BGXi74LNzL — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2022

Cunningham had reportedly gone to a bar earlier that night where he drank a seltzer before leaving. The bartender apparently heard the NYPD outside the bar, then saw the dead body in the street, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Canadian Gunman Opens Fire At Condo Board Meeting, Killing 5)

Police had reportedly charged the victim with menacing with a deadly weapon just 10 days prior. Cunningham was released on a desk appearance ticket, with a court date of Dec. 28, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office noted, according to the New York Post.

Another New York City man fell victim to a slashing in Queens, New York, in early December after he reportedly refused to hand over his belongings to an armed mugger. The alleged attacker slashed Hector Hernandez, 36, in a subway station on his way home from work, leaving a scar down his cheek. Despite the severity of his injuries, Hernandez claims that bystanders merely watched as he struggled, he told the New York Post.