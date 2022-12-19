Vatican Defrocks Pro-Trump, Pro-Life Priest For ‘Blasphemous Communications’

Father Frank Pavone, a pro-life activist and former religious adviser to President Donald Trump, was removed from the priesthood by Pope Francis’ United States representative Archbishop Christopher Pierre, according to The New York Times.

Pavone runs an advocacy group Priests for Life, a pro-life organization in Florida aiming to promote life among the Roman Catholic community, and has been vocal about his views on abortion in the past. Pierre sent a letter in November to Pavone informing him that he would be removed from the priesthood without the ability to appeal, according to the letter recently obtained by the Times.

“This action was taken after Father Pavone was found guilty in canonical proceedings of blasphemous communications on social media, and of persistent disobedience of the lawful instructions of his diocesan bishop,” the letter read. (RELATED: Hollywood Is Depicting Abortion In Films At Record-High Rates, Study Says)

No mention of the specific charges or the “communications” was named in the letter, according to the Times. While the guilty ruling prohibited Pavone from an official appeal, he told the Times that he “would have to appeal to the next pope” and “to the people of God.”

“I’ve been persecuted in the church for decades, decades. This is nothing new for me,” Pavone stated. “They just don’t like the work I’m doing for these babies.”

On Dec. 17, Pavone noted the consequences of defending life on Twitter.

“So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them,” Pavone wrote. “The only difference is that when we are ‘aborted,’ we continue to speak, loud and clear.”

Hi friends… So in every profession, including the priesthood, if you defend the #unborn, you will be treated like them!

The only difference is that when we are “aborted,” we continue to speak, loud and clear. — Fr. Frank Pavone (@frfrankpavone) December 18, 2022

Pierre argued in the letter that Pavone was given “ample opportunity” to defend himself, something Pavone denies, according to the Times.

“I’m waiting for them to point out to me what I did wrong that merits something like this,” Pavone stated.

Pavone and Pierre did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

