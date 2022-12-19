Raphael Warnock Insists ‘Voter Suppression’ Is Still Going On Despite Record Turnout — And His Own Victory

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia claimed that despite winning reelection with record turnout, “voter suppression” was still an issue in his state.

“We should not assume that because I won that voter suppression is not an issue in Georgia. In fact, I had to sue the state of Georgia so that we could get Saturday voting,” Warnock told the hosts of “CBS This Morning. “They — they shortened the runoff and then they said the Saturday after a holiday which was Thanksgiving, and another holiday by the way that honored Confederate General Lee, they said we couldn’t have — we couldn’t have Saturday vote.” (RELATED: Abrams, Kemp Spar Over 2018 Race, Unproven Voter Suppression Claims)

WATCH:

Warnock defeated former NFL running back and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker in the Dec. 6 runoff, after neither candidate won more than 50% of the vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election. Walker’s defeat was among a number of high-profile losses for Republicans who underperformed expectations of a nationwide “red wave.”

Early voting turnout in Georgia over the holiday weekend was “blowing the doors off expectations,” MSNBC reported in November. Georgia also reported record turnout for the 2022 primary election, the first after the state passed new election laws.

Warnock did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

