Politics

Republicans ‘Should Not Renominate Donald Trump,’ Rep. French Hill Says

french hill pamela brown

Screenshot via YouTube/CNN

Michael Ginsberg Congressional Correspondent
Font Size:

Republican Arkansas Rep. French Hill said Sunday that Republicans and Democrats should nominate new candidates in the 2024 election cycle.

“I think both parties ought to not renominate Donald Trump and Joe Biden. It would be good for the country for a new direction and we have a talented Republican bench,” Hill told CNN’s Pamela Brown. (RELATED: GOP Megadonor Says He Won’t Back Trump In 2024)

WATCH:

Several polls have shown that a majority of voters are not pleased with their parties’ standard bearers. A CNN poll conducted in early December found that 40% of Democrats think President Joe Biden should be renominated, although that number was up from 25% in July. The same poll found that 38% of Republican voters think Trump should be renominated.

“Here in Arkansas it is a very red state and I think people are wanting Republican leadership in 2024. What I have heard is they are open minded about that. Many of the supporters in my district are attracted to [Florida] Gov. [Ron] DeSantis. [Arkansas] Gov. [Asa] Hutchinson has supporters. We have talented Republicans to run for the 2024 presidential election and I think that process is well underway as we turn the new year,” Hill added.

DeSantis, widely seen as the Republican most likely to defeat Trump in a primary, is the only other prospective GOP candidate polling in double digits. Several surveys have shown that DeSantis leads both Trump and Biden in prospective head-to-head matchups.

Although the Florida governor has not formally declared his candidacy, DeSantis raised a record $200 million for his reelection bid. He has nearly $100 million on hand, and a Super PAC founded by a top supporter is hiring potential staffers for a nationwide operation.