Republicans ‘Should Not Renominate Donald Trump,’ Rep. French Hill Says

Several polls have shown that a majority of voters are not pleased with their parties’ standard bearers. A CNN poll conducted in early December found that 40% of Democrats think President Joe Biden should be renominated, although that number was up from 25% in July. The same poll found that 38% of Republican voters think Trump should be renominated.
“Here in Arkansas it is a very red state and I think people are wanting Republican leadership in 2024. What I have heard is they are open minded about that. Many of the supporters in my district are attracted to [Florida] Gov. [Ron] DeSantis. [Arkansas] Gov. [Asa] Hutchinson has supporters. We have talented Republicans to run for the 2024 presidential election and I think that process is well underway as we turn the new year,” Hill added.
DeSantis, widely seen as the Republican most likely to defeat Trump in a primary, is the only other prospective GOP candidate polling in double digits. Several surveys have shown that DeSantis leads both Trump and Biden in prospective head-to-head matchups.
Although the Florida governor has not formally declared his candidacy, DeSantis raised a record $200 million for his reelection bid. He has nearly $100 million on hand, and a Super PAC founded by a top supporter is hiring potential staffers for a nationwide operation.