‘It’s Just Complicated’: Salma Hayek Describes Lap Dance Scene in ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’

Salma Hayek’s recent interview with ET’s Rachel Smith revealed a very different perspective on the steamy lap dance scene from “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” and the actress says it’s not as sexy as you might think.

Hayek experienced a very seductive dance by none other than Channing Tatum, but her response to a scene that is considered drool-worthy by fans across the globe was quite different.

“It’s very physically challenging,” Hayek said. She went on to describe the intricate movements that were involved in pulling off the scene. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated,” Hayek said to ET.

The 56-year-old actress plays a wealthy socialite in the film, and Tatum reprises his role as “Magic” Mike Lane who taps into his talents as a male dancer. Hayek says the actors on set make things look a whole lot easier than they really are.

Hayek also opened up to Antonio Banderas about what the lap dance scene was like, since he hasn’t had an opportunity to sneak a peek at the unreleased film, according to ET.

"I play a strong woman," Hayek said, as she described her character in the movie.

“You know what was my day going into the office? I would just sit around and watch, like, 12 men, semi-naked dancing and doing pirouettes. And I got to boss them around,” Hayek said, according to ET.

“Poor girl. Poor you,” Banderas said sarcastically. He went on to joke about how he could have taken on a cameo role in the movie.

Hayek was on-board with the idea. “He would have. He would have shamed them,” she said. “He’s a really good dancer, Antonio.”