Musical Artist Afroman Announces He’s Running For President Of The USA

Famous rapper Afroman announced he will be running for President of the United States (POTUS) during a Dec. 17 concert in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Afroman told a packed crowd at the Black River Coliseum he plans to run for POTUS, according to a video posted Sunday on his Instagram account. Many thought his announcement was joke, but the artist posted the video for a second time Monday.

“Can I make the biggest announcement I ever made in my life? I’m running for president for 2024!” Afroman told his fans. He then continued to rock the stage for his live performance.

Afroman declared his first major policy would be the national legalization of weed, according to the caption of his second post. He also called for “mandatory body cameras on all police officers or no paychecc.”

In a seemingly more formal announcement of his presidential run, Afroman gave a speech to his 163,000 Instagram followers. “Yes, yes, what’s going on? This is the hungry hustler of the American Dream, Afroman. I’m running for president in twenty-twenty ‘fro,’ to get recreational cannabis legal in all states. I need your vote!” he said. (RELATED: Biden Responds To Trump Announcing His Presidential Run For 2024)

Afroman hasn’t released an official statement regarding where he stands on other domestic or international issues, but he plans to run as an independent, TMZ reported, citing sources close to the situation.

Afroman’s representatives said the rapper will soon be filing paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission to make his presidential run official, according to TMZ.

Kanye West previously announced his intentions to run for president in 2024.