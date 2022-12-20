Americans Think Tweets Encouraging Child Sex Changes Should Be Banned: POLL

Tweets encouraging children to change their gender through medical transitioning should be banned from Twitter, the results of a Harvard CAPS-Harris poll revealed earlier this month.

The poll, which was administered to 1,851 registered voters between Dec. 14-15, surveyed whether or not a variety of tweets should be banned from the platform. Respondents supported permitting tweets which claimed that there are “two sexes” and that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and were eager to ban tweets which expressed support of sex change surgery for minors.

In one example, 69% of respondents voted a tweet which read “[c]hildren as young as nine should take hormones and sex change drugs if they feel they are of another sex” should be banned while 31% voted it should be allowed to remain on the platform. Opposingly, 54% of respondents voted to keep a tweet which read “[c]hildren under 18 should not be provided sex change hormones, drugs or operations” while 46% voted that it should be banned.

Respondents also voted to keep tweets which supported theories that Trump won the 2020 election, support traditional marriage, raise concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine and claim democratic policies resulted in inflation should be allowed. They also claimed that tweets suggesting violence against Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi because of her policies or holocaust denial should be banned. (RELATED: Here’s Every Journalist Musk Just Kicked Off Twitter)

The majority also voted to ban a tweet referring to “ultra-MAGA voters” as “semi fascists.”

The poll was administered after Twitter CEO Elon Musk ordered the release of internal company documents and emails which showed the platform consistently censored users for having conservative opinions. The poll asked respondents their opinion of Musks’ handling of Twitter, to which 61% claimed he is “trying to clean up” the platform while 39% said he is making it worse.

A majority of respondents said they believed that Twitter staff colluded with government officials to censor tweets which questioned COVID-19 and that its suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election was a political stunt. Sixty-three percent agreed that the mainstream media supports social media censorship and 60% called the media partisan “activist[s].”

Musk is currently searching for a new CEO to take over after he published a poll on Dec. 18 asking users to decide whether or not he should step down, CNBC reported. The poll resulted in 57.5% of voters saying “yes,” while only 42.5% said “no.”

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk later tweeted that users should be “careful” what they wish for.

As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

The Harvard CAPS-Harris poll is released monthly by Harvard’s Center for American Political Sciences and Harris Insights and Analytics.

Harvard’s Center for American Political Sciences and Harris Insights and Analytics did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

