Bodycam Footage Shows Suspect Open Fire On Cop Before Partner Drops Him Instantly

Bodycam footage released Monday shows the moment a suspect opened fire on a California police officer during an August 2021 shootout before being fatally shot by the officer’s partner.

The deadly incident unfolded Aug. 6, 2021, when an unidentified woman called the La Habra Police Department (LHPD) to report that a sedan was tailgating her on the northbound 5 highway on her way home from work, according to a video released by the Orange County District Attorney’s office (OCDA).

The woman changed lanes several times so that the driver, later identified as Matthew-Tuan Anh Tran, could pass her. Tran continued to trail her, prompting the woman to call 911 before driving to the LHPD and parking out front. Tran followed the woman to the police station and exited his vehicle once she was parked, according to a press release from the OCDA.

Tran attempted to open the police station doors at least twice but was unsuccessful, the report continued.

LHPD officers Mark Milward and Abigail Fox arrived on the scene. Milward approached Tran near the station doors, and Tran said he was not involved in tailgating the unidentified female, video footage of the moment shows. Milward then turned around to walk away when Tran suddenly pulled out a gun and aimed it at Milward’s back, according to the OCDA’s report. Officer Abigail Fox saw him standing with the weapon and screamed, “Hey! Hey! Hey!”

Tran then fired two rounds at Milward, with one striking his bulletproof vest and causing him to hit the ground. Fox immediately drew her gun and fired five shots at Tran in quick succession. One struck Tran in the head and he was pronounced dead several minutes later, according to the report.