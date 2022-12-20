Video Shows Train Colliding With Truck Transporting Concrete Beam, Leaving At Least Two Injured

Ten train cars derailed Tuesday in Collegedale, Tennessee, after striking a truck that was carrying a 134-foot concrete beam across the tracks, first responders say.

While the driver of the truck was not hurt, two Norfolk Southern employees are being treated at a hospital for minor injuries, ABC9 reported, citing officials. (RELATED: Man Dies After Train Collides With Vehicle At Crossing, Marking Third Amtrak Accident In Two Days)

#BREAKING UPDATE: 2 Norfolk Southern employees were taken to the hospital with MINOR INJURIES. The driver of the truck that the train struck was NOT HURT, officials just announced. pic.twitter.com/asOnZx7vcC — WTVC NewsChannel 9 (@newschannelnine) December 20, 2022

“According to fire officials, the driver of the tractor trailer was stopped on the railroad tracks waiting for the light to turn green on Tucker Road,” Hamilton County Emergency Services spokeswoman Amy Maxwell told the outlet.

“During that time, Norfolk Southern railroad activated its crossing arms,” she continued. “The tractor trailer was unsuccessful of clearing the railroad tracks and was hit by the train. Three locomotives and 10 railroad cars derailed and slammed into each other causing a disastrous mess!”

The truck was carrying 60-foot concrete tresses for the Apison overpass project, News Channel 9’s Latricia Thomas reported. The Chattanooga Fire Department said lube oil and diesel fuel had leaked from two of the locomotives. Vacuum trucks and diesel absorbent tools were deployed to clean up about 1,000 gallons of diesel, which spilled into Wolftever Creek, according to ABC9.