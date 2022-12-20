Dear Kay, My Very Pro-Choice Sister Disrupts Every Family Gathering With Tirades About Guns. Help!

Dear Kay: my very pro-choice, screaming-liberal sister disrupts every family gathering with tirades about guns. I’m a veteran, hunter and killed every animal she’s going to eat this Christmas. I love her so much and she has nowhere else to go, but she’s becoming unhinged. My wife doesn’t even want her here anymore. What do I do? — Sincerely, Bored Big Brother.

Dear Big Brother,

From your longer letter, I know your sister has already asked that you leave no trace of your gun collection on display prior to her arrival. I also know this isn’t the only issue with your baby sister’s completely rude and unnecessary demands this coming Christmas (but it is the most ridiculous). The fact that your wife is considering going elsewhere because your sister is so obnoxious is absolutely where we have to start in my advice.

Have you considered telling her she won’t be welcome if she continues to berate your family for their beliefs? I know your kids love your sister, but her behavior should not be condoned just because you share the same parents. You’re an adult man with his own family, and that family always has to come first.

The fact that your sister has been so rude to your wife about your support of the Second Amendment is revolting. You promised to protect your wife when you married her, and letting your sister’s behavior go unmitigated means you’re failing in your duty as a husband by not sorting this out.

I know you risk a huge fight, and the thought of your sister being alone on Christmas is tough, but you’re endorsing her behavior by refusing to cut her off. Plus, the more you expose your children to her, the more likely they’ll end up like her. Do you really want that?

Dear, Kay: My Kid Came Home Insisting On The Pronoun ‘Zhir’. What Should I Do?

https://t.co/U3arvpMnFp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 26, 2022

Therapy always helps, or maybe gun training? Have you considered getting your sister a super passive-aggressive Christmas gift, like eight therapy sessions to get over her obvious mental issues with the Second Amendment and treatment of others? Or perhaps, get her gun training sessions so she can grow up and realize guns don’t hurt people — bad people hurt people, sometimes with guns.

Worst case scenario, she’s angry at you for making the suggestion. Best case, she gets the help she needs. (RELATED: STUDY: Burglaries Drop In Areas With High Gun Permits)

Why don’t you suggest that she hosts this year? Whenever I don’t really feel like socializing with someone, I always suggest they host or we meet out somewhere. That way I can leave whenever I want. If your sister is capable of hosting, why not go to her place, since she’s so scared of what you use to protect your home and your family?