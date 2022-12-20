Dolly Parton Reveals Secret Project The Public Won’t See Until She’s 99

Dolly Parton recently told fans that she has a top secret song in a time capsule that won’t be released until she’s 99 years old.

“Is it true that you wrote a secret song that nobody else has ever heard and you put it in a time capsule?” Kelly Clarkson asked Parton during a recent episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“Yes and that has drove me crazy!” she replied.

Clarkson prompted the legendary singer to tell her more about why it drives her crazy to have an unreleased song in the vault.

“Because I have written a song that nobody’s going to hear ’til I’m 99 years old and I might be there, I might not be, but it’s when we did Dollywood, we reworked that, and we put it in a time capsule to be, you know, to be opened,” Parton said.

She went on to explain the special details that went into creating the time capsule.

“And so, and I put all the things that had to do with the times. I put a cassette player and I put all the CD player. I put stuff all in this box that if it would preserve it to how we played those, you know, at the time,” Parton said.

She then went on to talk about how difficult it was to keep the song under lock and key.

"But I put that in the box, but I had to write this song that nobody was going to hear 'til then. And I tell you have no idea how that has bothered me. I wanna go dig that up so bad and think, well, I need to use that song 'cause it's like, you know, and it's a really good song," she added.

“But, yes, I have a song that’s buried that nobody’s gonna hear ’til, I don’t know whose damn idea that was.”

Clarkson pressed Parton to reveal the anticipated release date of the time capsule, and she reconfirmed that it was actually not to be opened until she turned 99 – that wasn’t an exaggeration – it was the actual timeline.

“But I mean, I’m just saying I might be there, who knows. But the point is that there is a song I figure it’d probably disintegrate, probably nobody ever hear it. That’s what bothers me to think that it’s gonna be a song that nobody’s ever going to hear if it rots in there before they open it.”

Parton is 76 years old, so fans will have to wait a little while longer to discover the secret song.