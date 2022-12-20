Elon Musk Says He Will Resign As CEO Once He Finds A Suitable Replacement

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced Tuesday night he would step down as Twitter CEO after he finds a suitable replacement.

Musk released a poll Sunday asking, “should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll.”

Of those who responded, 57.5% said “yes” while 42.5% said “no.” More than 17.5 million users voted in the poll.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Musk announced he’d abide by the poll results Tuesday night.

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted.

I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 21, 2022

CNBC reported Tuesday that Musk was looking for a new CEO, but Musk responded to a tweet of the report with laughing emojis.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2022

Musk’s decision to eventually step down isn’t a surprise. Musk told potential investors before purchasing Twitter that he would remain CEO for just a few months after the deal, CNBC reported in May.

While testifying in November, Musk said he expected to “reduce” his time and “find somebody else to run Twitter over time.”