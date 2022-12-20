Reality TV Star Jamie Lopez Dead At Age 37

Reality TV star of “Super Sized Salon,” Jamie Lopez, died at the age of 37 as a result of heart complications.

Sources close to Lopez indicate the star died over the weekend after being hospitalized in Las Vegas. according to TMZ. “On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” a representative for Lopez wrote to Instagram. “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babydoll Beauty Couture (@babydollbeautycouture)

Representatives assured the 116,000 fans and followers on the star’s Instagram page that more information will be released to them.

“Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace,” they wrote. “Please keep our Babydoll family & team lifted in your hearts and prayers,” the post continued, before it closed off with a note of gratitude for the support shown by staff and crew. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Stage 2 Cancer Diagnosis, Blames Personal Behavior)

‘Super Sized Salon’ star Jamie Lopez dead at 37 https://t.co/U1g4e7VfMd pic.twitter.com/ROInvcRw5l — New York Post (@nypost) December 19, 2022

Lopez’ reality show covered her struggle with her weight when she peaked at 846 lbs. The show followed her through her journey and documented her 400 pound weight loss, as well as her first time walking in to the salon after being confined to her bed.

Babydoll Beauty Couture was founded to cater to plus-sized women. “Super Sized Salon” premiered earlier in 2022 on WE TV and was just about to film season 2.