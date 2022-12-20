WWE Legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Wrestles Alleged Home Invader, Holds Gun To Him Until Police Arrive

“Hacksaw” Jim Duggan has moved up on the legend scale.

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was an absolute legend during his days in the ring. He recently had to go back to his wrestling days when he faced off against an alleged invader in his South Carolina home Dec. 8, Duggan told Wrestling Inc.

Duggan, 68, said a man who appeared to be in his mid-20s broke into the home he shares with his wife, Debra, via the front door, according to the outlet. The legend said he fought the man down by himself, and then held the alleged intruder at gunpoint with his .44 caliber pistol.

Duggan told Wrestling Inc. he originally thought he heard more people outside of his home as well, and responded by turning off his Christmas lights and telling the alleged home invader to keep quiet. Duggan added the man seemed terrified, and that he apparently believed people in a neighboring house were trying to kill him.

Duggan said the alleged intruder had been running from a group of individuals due to an unrelated legal issue, according to the outlet.

“Hacksaw” called the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department to further handle the situation, according to Wrestling Inc.

Thank you to the @KershawCountySC Sheriff’s Office and thank you to my fans and friends for the well wishes!https://t.co/DtR7TcnI9V pic.twitter.com/Jek2eVLjzx — “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) December 17, 2022

There’s two ways I feel about this story:

1. “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan truly is a legend and American hero. Writing this blog, I was getting flashbacks of the old World Wrestling Federation (WWF) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) days, when he carried his 2×4 and was proudly waving Old Glory. Now, this man is 68 years old, he recently beat cancer, and he’s still whooping dudes’ asses who are in their 20’s.

“Hacksaw” was already a legend before this, but we’ve certainly got to scale him up now. How iconic, man. And another reason why wrestling shouldn’t be referred to as “fake,” but rather, “scripted.” These guys can actually brawl, especially the old-school wrestlers.

2. What a strange guy the alleged home invader seems to be. Maybe he’s going through some mental issues or something, who knows, but it certainly sounds like something wasn’t right with that guy. It’s like a scene out of a movie.

You have this guy who breaks into your house, you take him down, and then he starts going into this whole emotional tirade about how people are going to kill him. Tell me that doesn’t sound like something out of a Hollywood thriller, that’s how bizarre it is. Man, people are just getting weirder and weirder. (RELATED: WWE Reportedly Releases Mandy Rose From Roster After OnlyFans-Style Content Circulates Online)

What a crazy situation.

But since we’re here talking about “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan, let’s play a classic clip of “Hacksaw” defeating Bray Wyatt’s daddy, Mr. Wall Street, who also went on to join the New World Order (NWO). And speaking of the NWO, Duggan then gives a promo about “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, their leader — this was right when the NWO was formed. And then “Hacksaw” was eventually joined by “Macho Man” Randy Savage and “USA” chants from the WCW crowd.

Man, these really were the glory days of professional wrestling.

So great.