‘They Just Don’t Like Him’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Compares McCarthy Opponents To ‘Never Trump’

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene compared GOP representatives who oppose a Kevin McCarthy speakership to members of the “Never Trump” movement in a Tuesday tweet thread.

McCarthy is whipping support ahead of the Jan. 3 speaker vote, and five Republicans have publicly pledged to oppose him. Others have outlined procedural demands that would devolve power back to committees and allow any House member to demand a vote removing the speaker. With a 222 seat Republican majority, McCarthy can only afford to lose four votes on the floor. (RELATED: Couldn’t Lead In The Minority’: Rep. Matt Rosendale Blasts McCarthy’s Speaker Bid)



“Just like Never Trump, the Never Kevin’s are Never Kevin because they just don’t like him. It’s not about his policy goals, his public promises as Speaker, or any credible reason at all,” Greene tweeted in a thread outlining her support for the embattled Republican leader.

Being a conservative and antiestablishment, I used to criticize Kevin McCarthy a lot. In fact, I’ve criticized many people and still do because I’m so incredibly frustrated with what a failure our government is to our people. I firmly believe it’s our job to fix it, but 🧵1/25 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) December 20, 2022

Greene is currently feuding with Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, who has not revealed whether or not she will support McCarthy for speaker. After Greene highlighted McCarthy and former President Donald Trump’s financial support for her reelection campaign, Boebert told the Daily Caller that she can not be held responsible for Greene’s support for McCarthy. She likened Greene’s leadership vote to her previous comments about “Jewish space lasers” and her appearance at a white nationalist conference.

The congresswoman, about to enter her second term, also defended McCarthy’s conservative credentials.

“Earlier this year, I decided to start talking with Kevin McCarthy weekly to get to know him outside of what everyone said,” she wrote. “Over time, I learned many of his goals are actually aligned with mine and the conservative base.”

McCarthy has reportedly offered Greene a spot on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. The Steering Committee formally seats members, although it has not yet done so since a large portion of its votes are controlled by the speaker. The House stripped Greene of her committee seats in February 2021.