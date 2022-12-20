Martin Duffy Dead From Brain Injury After Falling Down

Famous keyboardist Martin Duffy from the group Primal Scream died Sunday at age 55 at home in Brighton after falling and suffering a brain injury.

The U.K. band released a lengthy statement in Duffy’s honor. “Hard to write this. We never know how to speak around death other than polite platidudes,” band member and singer Bobbie Gillespie said. “All I want to say is that our soul brother Martin Duffy passed away on Sunday. He suffered a brain injury due to a fall at his home in Brighton,” he said. “We in Primal Scream are all so sad,” Gillespie wrote to Instagram.

Gillespie went on to highlight his close bond with Duffy.

“I’ve known Martin since he was a teenager in Felt. He played keyboards on every album of ours from the first to the last. Finally joining the band in 1991. Martin was a very special character,” he said.

Gillespie captured Duffy’s passion and talent, and spoke about how music influenced his life.

“He had a love and understanding of music on a deep spiritual level. Music meant everything to him,” Gillespie wrote.

“He loved literature and was well read and erudite. An autodidact. A deep thinker, curious about the world and other cultures. Always visiting museums in every city we played or looking for Neolithic stones in remote places,” he said. (RELATED: Reality TV Star Jamie Lopez Dead At Age 37)

Another tragic loss of a beautiful soul. Martin Duffy stepped in to save The Charlatans when we lost Rob – he played with us at Knebworth and was a true friend. He toured with me in my solo band too – he was a pleasure to spend time with. Safe travels Duffy 💔 pic.twitter.com/cvuEvvqYGa — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) December 20, 2022

“Martin was the most musically talented of all of us. His style combined elements of country, blues and soul, all of which he had a God given natural feel for. He never played the same thing twice, ever” Gillespie said.

“He was all about ‘the moment’, better have that ‘record’ button on when Duffy was on fire. His timing was unique, funky and ALWAYS behind the beat,” he said.

Duffy was remembered for his kind and lively spirit.

“Martin was also in possession of a unique wit. He had a swift eye for the absurd, the surreal and the ridiculous. He lived to laugh and play music. He was loved by all of us in the Scream. A beautiful soul. We will miss him,” Gillespie said.

Duffy also contributed to songs by Oasis and the Chemical Brothers, and released a solo album in 2014, according to People.