McConnell Categorizes Ukraine Aid As The ‘Number One Priority Of The United States’

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell stated at a press conference Tuesday that he has placed providing aid to Ukraine at the forefront of America’s priorities.

“Making sure the Defense Department can deal with the major threats coming from Russia and China, providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians, that’s the number one priority of the United States right now, according to most Republicans,” McConnell stated at the conference, a clip from C-Span showed. “That’s sort of how we see the challenges confronting the country at the moment.”

“Admittedly, I’m pretty proud of the fact that with a Democratic President, a Democratic House, and a Democratic Senate, we were able to achieve through this omnibus spending bill, all of our priorities,” he added. (RELATED: Congress’ Spending Bill Leaves Out Banking Ban On Blacklisted Chinese Tech Giant)

McConnell’s statements come following Congress’ approval of an additional $45 billion in aid to Ukraine and NATO allies. This includes $9 billion in military assistance under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky is tentatively scheduled to address Congress Wednesday night following a meeting with President Joe Biden at the White House, according to multiple sources, CNN reported.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has been vocal in her opposition to Ukraine spending, called the billions of dollars heading toward Ukraine “absurd.”

“Put America First!!!” she tweeted after referring to Ukraine as the 51st state.

Greene also attacked McConnell specifically, urging Republicans to call up the Senate Minority Leader and “tell him what [they] think about the nearly $2 Trillion Omnimonster.”