‘Political Agenda’: Actor Tim Robbins Says He Felt Duped By ‘Orwellian’ Covid Policies

Actor and director Tim Robbins says he felt duped by “Orwellian” COVID-19 policies, which he says were created based on a “political agenda” rather than science.

Robbins, who supported Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign in 2016, joined Russell Brand to discuss how he went from supporting the government’s COVID-19 protocols to questioning them.

“Well I think it started to reveal itself when we became aware of the idea that the vaccinated could spread it and catch it like the unvaccinated,” Robbins said. “So to continue the policy of lockdowns or mandates after that didn’t seem to be following the science. It seemed to be following a political agenda, and so that’s where I really started to have problems with it.”

“There were a few instances that were really disturbing to me,” he continued. “One was when — I believe it was the CDC or the FDA — changed the definition of a vaccine on their website. Another was that when they denied that natural immunity was something, so there was an awful lot of people that got COVID early on … and in the past natural immunity is one of the building blocks to moving forward … and eventually we have herd immunity, so the fact that there were these change of definitions, it was something that — my alarm bells went off and so I wondered, ‘What is going on?'”

The “Shawshank Redemption” star also noted that the World Health Organization also changed the protocol for lockdowns to include locking down healthy individuals.

The CDC altered the definition of the words “vaccine” and “vaccination” on its site in Sept. 2021. Before the change, definition for “vaccination” read “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.” The word “immunity” was then altered to “protection,” according to the Miami Herald. (RELATED: REPORT: Doctor Says She Won’t Treat Unvaccinated People In-Person Anymore)

“Vaccine” was also altered from “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases,” per the Herald.

Robbins also said that attitudes toward the vaccine shifted after President Joe Biden took office. “At first, if you were a Democrat when [former President Donald] Trump was president, you weren’t gonna take that vaccine because it was Trump’s vaccine,” Robbins said. “And then that seemed to somehow change. It was kind of Orwellian. It was like, ‘We are no longer at war with Eastasia.”

In George Orwell’s novel “1984,” the nations of Oceania and Eastasia go to war. Political functionaries in Oceania’s totalitarian government are then tasked with altering the historical archive to make it appear as if “Oceania has always been at war with Eastasia.”