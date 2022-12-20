Soap Opera Star Sonya Eddy Dead At 55

Famous soap opera star Sonya Eddy from “General Hospital,” died Dec. 19 at the age of 55.

Fellow star Octavia Spencer announced her friend’s death on Instagram on Dec. 20 with a short message alongside Eddy’s photograph.

“My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night,” Spencer wrote. “The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️,” Spencer said. “My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!” she added. Eddy’s cause of death was not revealed.

Eddy played the role of Epiphany Johnson on “General Hospital,” and had been acting on the show since her debut on the ABC soap opera in 2006. Her character was a confident nurse who became involved with the mob. The talented actress also starred in the hit SOAPnet spinoff “General Hospital: Night Shift,” according to Page Six.

Eddy’s acting credits also included prominent television shows “Seinfeld,” “Patch Adams,” “CSI,” “Reba,” “Joan of Arcadia,” “Glee,” and “Fresh Off The Boat,” to name a few, according to Page Six.

Fans, friends, and loved ones flooded Spencer’s Instagram page to share words of sympathy and grief over the loss of such a talented star.

“Oh no!!! 😢😢🙏🏾,” ABC broadcaster Deborah Roberts wrote. (RELATED: Martin Duffy Dead From Brain Injury After Falling Down)

The executive producer of “General Hospital, Frank Valentini shared a heartfelt message to his Twitter account.

“On behalf of the entire #GH cast and crew, we send our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and fans. She will be very missed,” he wrote.