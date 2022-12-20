REPORT: Rapper Trey Songz Turns Himself In To Police After Alleged Assault

Famous R&B and rap star Trey Songz voluntarily turned himself in to the New York City Police Department (NYPD) on Tuesday after allegedly punching two people at a bowling alley in October.

Songz is accused of punching one female victim in the face and sending her to the hospital, according to TMZ. Songz is also accused of punching a male victim in the eye during this altercation, but the second victim refused medical treatment at the scene, according to TMZ.

Trey Songz has turned himself in for allegedly punching 2 people in the face a couple of months back, TMZ has learned. https://t.co/pWH2dNpltL — TMZ (@TMZ) December 20, 2022

New York City police booked Songz for assault and issued a desk appearance ticket. Sources close to the situation said he was then released, according to TMZ.

Mitch Schuster, Songz’s attorney, suggested his client was innocent in this matter.

“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved,” Schuster said. (RELATED: Rape Charges Against R&B Singer Trey Songz Dismissed)

Trey Songz allegedly brutalized a woman at a bowling alley in NYC last month. https://t.co/1bhnk26HYe — TMZ (@TMZ) November 20, 2022

“While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels, we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrong doing,” he said, according to TMZ.

There was no further information about the severity of the female victim’s injuries. The identities of the victims have not been publicly released and there is no clear motive for the alleged attack at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the NYPD for comment and will update as necessary.