Police Department Looking For Three Suspects After 12-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Robbed At Gunpoint

A 12-year-old boy was allegedly robbed at gunpoint Dec. 13 by three suspects in the Bronx, New York.

The three suspects allegedly approached the boy and one of the suspects showed the boy their gun, according to Fox 5. The two other suspects allegedly tore off the boy’s sweatshirt and backpack.

🚨WANTED🚨for a Robbery in front of 180 West 167 Street #highbridge #bronx On 12/13/22 @ 8:20 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall https://t.co/TLWMrmzkwR — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) December 21, 2022

The three suspects then fled on foot, Fox 5 reported. Police are offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information related to the incident.

The three suspects allegedly assaulted the 12-year-old boy again the next day and broke his braces, according to the New York Daily News.

Another 12-year-old girl was allegedly grabbed and dragged down the street by two other men on a motorbike while walking home from school in Queens on Oct. 24, according to Fox 5. One suspect allegedly grabbed her necklace and ripped it off her neck and then fled the scene.

The overall crime rate in New York City decreased 1.2% from November 2021 to November 2022, according to a New York City Police Department news release.

The murder rate in New York City’s subway system hit a 25-year high in 2022. As of Oct. 12, there had been seven murders on New York City’s subway system in 2022. (RELATED: Scarborough Tears Into Gov. Hochul, Progressives Over New York Crime Surge)

The New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller for comment.