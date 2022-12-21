Former MVP QB Matt Ryan Benched For Second Time In 2022 Season Following Historical Loss

The Indianapolis Colts are making a change at quarterback — again.

The team announced Wednesday that Super Bowl LII MVP Nick Foles will take over as starting quarterback for the Colts’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Per Jeff Saturday, QB Nick Foles will start in #LACvsIND. pic.twitter.com/oX7MzHicAr — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 21, 2022

This the second time veteran QB Matt Ryan has been benched in the 2022 season. Back in October, Ryan was benched for rookie backup Sam Ehlinger after a week seven loss to the Tennessee Titans, where Indianapolis’ offense only mustered up 10 points for the entire game.

Ryan fought his way back into the starting lineup during the coaching transition from Frank Reich to Jeff Saturday in November, but after blowing the largest lead in NFL history to the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 17, the Indianapolis coaching staff seemed compelled to move Ryan back to the bench again.

Over the last five seasons, Ryan has posted losing records as a starting quarterback, and he’s also seen a significant dip in his passing yards since 2020, according to Pro Football Reference. It seems Ryan has been less effective as a quarterback since his loss to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, where he and the Atlanta Falcons blew a 25-point lead in the second half of the championship game. (RELATED: Tom Brady Spends His Sunday Re-Watching The Patriots Beat The Falcons In The Super Bowl)

From the Super Bowl LI loss to the loss last Saturday, Ryan has become the poster child for losing very dramatically. To me, his benching signifies how his best days are behind him. He’s just no longer any good.

Unless Ryan were to start fresh somewhere else in 2023, I don’t see a way for him to redeem himself from the atrocious season he’s had. If you ask me, he’s washed up.