Peruvian Graduation Dance Party Ends Abruptly After Sinkhole Swallows Up 25 Students

A Peruvian high school graduation ended after a massive sinkhole opened up beneath the feet of several dancers and engulfed 25 students.

A pack of San Martin, Peru, students dressed in suits and dresses clustered in the center of the dance floor during the party just before the piece of the floor they were standing on collapsed, a TikTok video showed. Witnesses reacted to the incident with shrieks as the DJ stopped the music in astonishment at what had happened. The hole was fortunately only a few feet deep, and the students got up following the incident, confused themselves as to what had happened, the video showed.

Following the incident, the teens were brought to a local hospital with zero deaths, though the condition of their injuries has gone unreported, the New York Post noted. Many TikTok users poked fun at the calamity, joking that “the real one tore up the dance floor,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Lesbian Foreign Actress Facing Up To Three Years In Prison For Saying Trans-Women Can’t Be Lesbians)

WATCH: Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party https://t.co/mmn95vGBWn — New York Post (@nypost) December 21, 2022

The cause for the floor’s sinking remains a mystery, though it could have been due to the wood flooring being unable to sustain the weight of the students moving into the center, the Peruvian news outlet Trome speculated, according to the NY Post.

The viral Tik Tok stands at over 440,000 likes with over 5,000 comments and 16,000 shares as of Wednesday afternoon.