Mets Owner Steve Cohen Is Spending An Outrageous Amount Of Money

Does Steve Cohen have unlimited cash or something?

Back in March, hedge fund manager and owner of the New York Mets Steve Cohen said he didn’t give a damn about the luxury tax, that he was going to spend to win — and that’s exactly what he’s doing.

With the Mets’ latest $315 million signing of Carlos Correa on Dec. 21 (after swooping in and stealing him from the San Francisco Giants), New York has brought their total offseason spending nearly to the billion-dollar mark, at $806.17 million — just absolutely incredible numbers.

After the mammoth move, the Mets are now projected to pay around $111 million in 2023 luxury taxes, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. That number is more than what 10 other teams in Major League Baseball will be paying on their entire payroll in the 2023 season.

The New York Mets current payroll is estimated to be around $384 million. The luxury-tax payments alone will exceed $111 million. Their total payroll projects to be $495 million. The previous max payroll in baseball: less than $350 million. Mets are at almost half a billion. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 21, 2022

Set to begin the 2023 season with salaries combined under $111 million are: the Arizona Diamondbacks, Baltimore Orioles, Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Guardians, Kansas City Royals, Miami Marlins, Oakland Athletics, Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays and the Washington Nationals. These numbers could potentially change as the offseason progresses, but New York is currently expected to pay higher fees in luxury taxes than those 10 ball clubs will spend on payroll.

Now that’s straight cash, homie.

As an Atlanta Braves fan, I should hate every ounce of this, but I don’t. I really, really don’t. In fact, I’m even considering getting myself a New York Mets hat and that cool “Steve Kong” shirt Barstool Sports has for sale. Steve Cohen has brought so much “cool” to the Mets and added even more swagoo to those already fresh blue-and-orange jerseys — and don’t forget the crisp blacks, too.

Forget all that “this is bad for baseball” nonsense — this is absolutely spectacular. This is exactly how I want my sports owner to be. I want them to spend massive amounts of money to win championships, and I want bidding wars. Anybody saying otherwise would also bitch about an owner being too cheap and using the team as a tax write-off, which isn’t the most flashy thing in the world, but I certainly get it from a business perspective, and I have no issue with it.

So let’s stop this jealous talk about Steve Cohen. You know damn well you’d want your owner to be like him. Why wouldn’t you?

Personally, I’m in with this Steve Cohen guy, and I can’t help but like the New York Mets now. There is just too much swag going on with that franchise at the moment to deny any of it, and it’s all being led by Steve “Big Balla” Cohen.

The Mets spent more in free agency in one night ($315m) than the Pirates have spent since 2010 ($207m) — Travis Sawchik (@Travis_Sawchik) December 21, 2022

And then you have the fact that this guy might not even be done yet:

Sources tell me the Mets are not done, they still hope to add another bat and reliever. — Michael Mayer (@mikemayer22) December 21, 2022

I mean, seriously, who are we to deny the greatness of Steve “I Have A Shark Tank, Not A Fish Tank” Cohen?

I’m in, I am so in. (RELATED: New York Mets Continue Massive Spending Spree, Land Former All-Star Catcher Omar Narvaez)

I can’t believe I’m about to do this, but here goes nothing:

LET’S GO METS! LET’S GO METS! LET’S GO METS!

Did I do it right, Mets fans?