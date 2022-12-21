‘Surfside 6’ And ‘Batman’ Actress Diane McBain Dead At 81

Diane McBain, best known for her role in “Surfside 6” and ABC’s “Batman,” died Wednesday at the age of 81.

McBain passed away at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California, after a battle with liver cancer, her friend Michael Gregg Michaud told The Hollywood Reporter. McBain is being remembered for her longstanding career in the world of entertainment and her countless contributions to film and television.

Diane McBain, the blonde beauty remembered for her work on the frothy “Surfside 6” series and as “Batman” villainess Pinky Pinkston, has died at 81. 🙏 https://t.co/mzydz8o0J2 — ExtraTV (@extratv) December 21, 2022

McBain guest-starred in four episodes of ABC’s “Batman,” as a hat shop assistant and later, a stamp company proprietor, Pinky Pinkston. In her famous role from the 1967 installment she wore only pink from head to toe and even and had a pink dog. McBain starred alongside Van Williams and Bruce Lee in a performance still talked about today, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Diane McBain as Pinky Pinkston in Batman the series, 1967 pic.twitter.com/SAuQYpPlop — allison.✨ (@AlliApplebum) December 21, 2022

She appeared with Richard Burton in her very first film role, “Vincent Sherman’s Ice Storm” in 1960. McBain scored the leading role in “Claudelle Inglish” in 1961, as the title character — a farm girl whose life takes a tragic turn.

McBain’s most unforgettable role was her portrayal of Daphne on the 1960-1962 crime show set in Miami Beach, “Surfside 6.” She played a rich girl that owned a yacht called the Daffy II. (RELATED: Martin Duffy Dead From Brain Injury After Falling Down)

She also portrayed Diana St. Clair, a woman that wrote books that help women get their men, in “Spinout” in 1966 and played a significant role in “The Perfect American Male,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

McBain worked tirelessly to master her craft and put forward performances that will be remembered long past the day of her passing.