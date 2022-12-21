‘Our Country Is Under Invasion’: Trump Calls To Halt Amnesty And The Release Of Migrants In 2024 Policy Video

Former President Donald Trump called to halt amnesty and the release of migrants into the U.S. in a 2024 presidential campaign video Wednesday.

The former president lamented the border crisis as border agents have grown increasingly overwhelmed by the rising number of migrants. Migrant apprehension numbers exceeded 2.3 million and have reached record-high levels in the first two months of the 2023 fiscal year.

“Far more illegal immigrants have entered into the United States in the last two years than in any time in American history and by a massive margin,” Trump said. “We’ve never seen anything like it. Our country is under invasion. Days ago, 16,000 illegal aliens were encountered crossing the border in a single 48 hour period. A colossal migrant caravan recently poured across the Rio Grande and into the streets of El Paso, Texas, and the people and the police didn’t know what to do about it.”

“It is truly a massive invasion. Any form of amnesty now would be a catastrophe,” he continued. “It rewards Joe Biden’s lawlessness and it rewards the criminal cartels and it rewards everyone who has broken the laws of our nation because they’ve never done anything to our country like they’re doing right now. Our country is being poisoned.”

Trump accused President Joe Biden of tearing the immigration system into “shreds,” and warned that handing the current administration more resources will allow for more migrant releases. He urged for a “total ban” on releasing illegal immigrants. (RELATED: Trump Lashes Out At Biden, Says America ‘Is Being Destroyed’ By His Immigration Policies)

“Biden inherited a flawless deportation system that was working like never before in our history. We never did so well on the border as we were doing just a short time ago under the Trump administration. Giving Biden more resources will simply translate to even more releases because that’s really what they have in mind. This has nothing to do with asylum. Everyone knows this is a pretext and this is a fraud. Anyone who pretends otherwise is playing into the hands of Biden and the criminal cartels.”

“This is about Biden’s lawless and criminal misconduct. The most important reform needed right now is a total ban on Biden using taxpayer dollars to free illegal aliens and criminal penalties for administrative, non-compliance which happens every single minute of every single day.”

Migrant apprehensions numbers nearly quadrupled from Trump’s final year in office to the time Biden assumed office in 2021. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded 458,088 migrants in 2020, and then apprehended 1,734,686 in 2021, according to the agency’s data.

The Biden administration continued enforcing some Trump-era immigration policies, despite its criticism of the former president. Title 42, the Trump-era immigration policy used to mitigate COVID-19, was set to expire Wednesday to comply with a November court order ruling that it denied migrants from the ability to seek asylum. The Supreme Court temporarily halted the expiration in a Monday ruling after 19 states filed an emergency appeal.

The administration scrapped the Trump-era policy, “Remain In Mexico,” which required migrants to await their U.S. immigration court hearings in Mexico. The Supreme Court reinstated the policy in an August 24, 2021, ruling after the attorneys general in Texas and Missouri sued the administration with claims that the policy was unlawfully halted.