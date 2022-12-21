Watch Woman Go Scorched Earth After Reportedly Losing Her Kids In Airport

An Alabama mother went ballistic on airline employees after reportedly losing two of her children at the Miami International Airport, video shows.

Twenty-five year-old Camila McMillie missed her connecting flight to New York City on Tuesday and was talking to an American Airlines employee at the counter when she realized her two children were missing, according to Local 10. McMillie reportedly asked employees to help her find her missing children but soon became “irate” and “violent”.

Video footage shows McMillie ripping the boarding pass reader off the counter before grabbing a computer monitor and throwing it an airline employee.

This gate is having some technical difficulties😳🖥️✈️| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/OOpDYPtOCr — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) December 20, 2022

McMillie was seen incoherently screaming and destroying property as several passengers looked on. Subsequent footage shows McMillie struggling on the floor with luggage still screaming up a storm, though it’s unclear what she was saying. (RELATED: REPORT: Woman From Viral Plane Meltdown Identified As Former NFL Cheerleader And Actress Patricia Cornwall)

McMillie was detained around 11:30 a.m., at the airport’s North Terminal Concourse D by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer, according to Local 10. Police then arrested her and she was charged with aggravated battery, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, according to Local 10. The airline employee whom McMillie threw the computer at suffered bruising to her shoulder while the airline estimates McMillie caused approximately $10,000 in damage, Local 10 reported.

As for McMillie’s two children, police reportedly say they had gone to the bathroom without alerting her.