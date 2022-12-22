‘The PRC Is Our Only Competitor’: Blinken Claims Biden Has Made Major Progress On Reining In China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivered his end-of-year remarks at the State Department Thursday, touting the Biden administration’s efforts to curtail China and spotlighting four major areas where “diplomacy delivered.”

Blinken highlighted the department’s efforts in aiding Ukraine, combatting China’s aggression, delivering “solutions to shared global challenges” like COVID-19, the climate crisis and food security and using diplomacy to “advance peace and mitigate conflict.” Blinken also touched on North Korea, Iran, fentanyl manufacturing, the Taliban and more.

“Second, we accelerated strategic convergence with our allies and partners on the People’s Republic of China,” Blinken said. “This is crucial, for while Russia poses an immediate threat to a free and open international system, the PRC is our only competitor with both the intent to reshape the international order, and increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to advance that objective.”

The secretary specifically mentioned the CHIPS Act, creation of the China House and stronger partnership with regional allies as ways the administration has pushed back on China in the past year. He also mentioned fentanyl production as a key problem the department would focus on next year.

We want to see China get this outbreak (of Covid19) under control…It’s also important for all countries incl China to vaccinate their people, make testing & treatment available and share info with the world about what they’re experiencing: US Secy of State, Antony J Blinken pic.twitter.com/86ab9lvwjE — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2022

COVID-19 did come up, as Blinken was asked about the ongoing outbreak in China threatening to kill millions and slow the global economy. He said it was in the U.S. interest for China to get that outbreak under control, but did not discuss the origins of COVID-19 or directly answer whether the U.S. had offered vaccines to Beijing.

On Russia, Blinken said the biggest win for diplomacy this year was rallying the world to contain Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. He mentioned the historic levels of aid provided to Ukraine and the isolation of Russia on the global stage as highlights of Washington’s diplomatic efforts. He pledged that support will continue for Ukraine, one day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Washington to meet with President Joe Biden and address Congress.

Blinken defended Biden’s posture toward Iran, while taking a minor shot at the Trump administration by calling it a “grievous mistake” to withdraw from the JCPOA. He lamented the situation the administration “inherited” on Iran while arguing that the Iran nuclear deal was working while it was in place. (RELATED: Biden Admin: Countries Don’t Have To Choose Between US And China)

As he closed and took questions, Blinken strongly asserted that the United States was back as a leader on the global stage. “When I first started this job, many people were asking if America would, or even could, lead again around the world. Or, for that matter, whether the world wanted us to,” he said.

“In 2022, we answered those questions.”