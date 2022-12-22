Baby Twin Missing After Woman Steals Car With Both Siblings Inside

Police are imploring the suspect who stole a car with five-month-old twins inside to return the second child, Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said at a press conference Tuesday.

Nalah T. Jackson, 24, stole the car Monday night when mother of the twins had left her sons inside the running car to pick up a DoorDash order for delivery, The Columbus Dispatch reported. Police said that when she returned, the car was gone. (RELATED: Woman Who Disappeared 51 Years Ago Found In Texas)

“You can return him to any safe location,” Bryant said, according to the Dispatch. “Fire department, hospital, shopping center, any public place where someone will find the baby. We are begging you. Please return Kason.”

An urgent search is underway tonight for a missing baby out of Columbus, Ohio. Law enforcement agencies in Ohio have issued “Be on the Look Out” alerts to five surrounding states for the suspect in the kidnapping of 5-month-old Kason Thomass. DETAILS: https://t.co/17ELFvCoBp pic.twitter.com/BvwlCqMyxs — The National Desk (@TND) December 22, 2022

Jackson, who is homeless, was observing from the restaurant and stole the car when the mother entered the pizzeria.

After authorities issued an amber alert at 1:37 a.m. on Tuesday, a passerby found one of the twins, Kyair Thomas, in a car seat at Dayton International Airport, according to Angie Pennington, an airport police dispatcher, according to the Dispatch. The travelers had called 911 and waited for the police to pick him up. Dayton International Airport spokesperson Linda Hughes said Jackson did not enter the airport.

Court records show Jackson has a history of child endangerment charges, including when her 11-month-old daughter fell down an apartment staircase, the Dispatch reported.

Jackson was last seen at a gas station in Huber Heights, Ohio, where she asked cashier Emily Ryan for $5 for gas, WHIOTVreported. Ryan gave her the money, and Jackson went to the bathroom for 20 minutes before escaping via the emergency exit.

“I was really shocked. I’m kicking myself for not doing something,” Ryan told WHIOTV.