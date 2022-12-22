US

Brooklyn Subway Shooter Will Plead Guilty To Terrorism And Firearms Charges, Lawyer Says

A subway conductor watches the platform at a Brooklyn subway station a day after Frank James shot numerous people on a Manhattan bound train in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn on April 13 in New York City. (Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Melanie Wilcox Contributor
Frank James, the man accused of carrying out a subway shooting in April, will plead guilty to terrorism and firearms charges, according to a letter his lawyers filed Wednesday.

James initially pleaded not guilty in May to terrorism and weapons charges, Fox 5 reported. He then wished to schedule a guilty plea, according to the letter filed Wednesday.

James, 63, is accused of boarding a packed N train, setting off a smoke bomb and firing a gun 33 times as the train arrived at 36th St. station in Sunset Park on the morning of April 12, the New York Daily News reported. (RELATED: ‘This Isn’t A High School Prom Invitation’: Judge Calls In US Marshalls After NYC Shooting Suspect Misses Court Date)

All ten people who were shot survived, yet he injured at least 23 people, Axios reported. Police arrested James on April 13 after a 30-hour search.

He faces 10 counts of terrorism for each person shot in the attack and an eleventh count for discharging a firearm, the New York Daily News reported. He could go to prison for life if convicted.

Before the attack, James had recorded hours of hyper-racial YouTube videos.

“White people and black people, as we call ourselves, should not have any contact with each other, you still refuse to understand this,” James reportedly said in one of the videos shared on Twitter.