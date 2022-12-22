Police Arrest 82-Year-Old Ex-Federal Judge In California For Alleged Domestic Violence

Police arrested a former federal judge in Fresno, California, on domestic violence charges Saturday.

Oliver Wanger, 82, posted bail two hours after police took him to the Fresno County Jail on suspicions of felony domestic violence charges, according to The Fresno Bee.

While the details surrounding the charges are not yet public, Wagner’s attorney is confident the former judge will be exonerated after “an objective review of the facts.”

Former U.S. District Judge Oliver Wanger was arrested over the weekend on suspicion of domestic violence in Fresno, California ⁦@FresnoBee⁩ https://t.co/xTv49QPkSc — Nate Raymond (@nateraymond) December 21, 2022

“I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a pillar of the community and an icon of the legal profession. As a former federal judge for the United States District Court, he was thoroughly vetted by the FBI and has an impeccable record,” Wanger’s attorney, Peter Kapetan, said in a statement reported by ABC 30 News.

Kapetan detailed Wanger’s many years of community service and charitable concerns, calling the allegations against him “unfortunate.”(RELATED: REPORT: Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Assault Amid Split From Her Husband)

“There are two sides to this allegation and, as his attorney, I remain hopeful that an objective review of the facts will mandate that no charges be filed. However, if charges are filed, Mr. Wanger will vigorously defend himself and we expect total vindication,” he told the outlet. A court date has been set for March 2.

The Senate unanimously confirmed Wanger to the federal bench in 1991 under then-President George H.W. Bush. During his time on the bench he oversaw a multitude of cases, most notably a political corruption case in Fresno and Clovis known as Operation Rezone that saw politicians trading land-use votes for money, The Fresno Bee reported.

Wanger served on the U.S. District Court until his retirement in 2011, the outlet stated.