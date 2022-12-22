Clive Davis Believes Whitney Houston Biopic Will ‘Answer All The Questions’ After Her Sudden Death 10 Years Ago

Legendary music executive Clive Davis believes the new movie “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody” will “answer all the questions” people have about the star’s life.

“Knowing all the questions people wanted to know about Whitney, I decided it’s only right to do a film and answer all the questions, whether it’s about her sexuality, her marriage, her dependence on drugs at a certain part of her career, how she and I worked together,” Davis, who produced the film, told People.

Not only will the film detail Houston’s well-known rise to fame as choir-singing teenager to mega-star, it will delve into the pressures the star dealt with behind the scenes during that time. Similarly, the film will cover the particulars of her marriage to Bobby Brown, her struggles with drug addiction and it will also touch on a little-known romance she shared with her best friend Robyn Crawford, the outlet added. (RELATED: ‘My Body Started Shutting Down’: Bobby Brown Opens Up About Past Battle With Alcohol)

Crawford revealed the details of their reported romance in a memoir she released seven years after the singer’s death titled, “Song For You: My Life with Whitney Houston,” something Davis stated he “never knew,” People noted.

Film director Kasi Lemmons called portraying the relationship in the film “very important” telling the outlet that she “wouldn’t have taken the movie if it didn’t include that relationship.”

“We knew about Robyn. Everybody knew about it. We talked about it very kind of openly. We weren’t in the room with them, so a lot of it was speculation, but at the same time it was a known thing that she and Robyn were very close and they were always together,” Lemmons told People.

“In reading everybody’s book and watching the documentaries and really taking a deep dive into the research, it was clear that this was an important relationship and that everybody felt that it was important — one that might’ve rubbed them the wrong way, certain people, but that it was significant,” she added.

Lemmons hopes that her film captures Houston’s humanity even through her struggles. After meeting the singer at the height of her career, she recalled thinking, “Oh, I get it. You’re human and this is hard. This isn’t easy and you’re under a lot of pressure. I felt moved by that experience, and I did want to try and capture that as well,” she told the outlet.