Florida Supreme Court Approves Ron DeSantis’ Grand Jury To Investigate Pharma Companies

The Florida Supreme Court approved GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to convene a grand jury to investigate any wrongdoing related to the Covid-19 vaccines.

DeSantis called for the investigation in a Dec. 13 petition to the court, which goes through claims made by pharmaceutical companies and government officials about how covid-19 vaccines could “reduce the spread of disease.”

The petition also goes into detail about alleged vaccine-induced myocarditis among males aged 18-39 in particular, based on Florida Department of Health figures, according to the petition.

“The pharmaceutical industry has a notorious history of misleading the public for financial gain. Questions have been raised regarding the veracity of the representations made by the pharmaceutical manufacturers of COVID-19 vaccines, particularly with respect to transmission, prevention, efficacy, and safety. An investigation is warranted to determine whether the pharmaceutical industry has engaged in fraudulent practices,” the petition states.

It focuses on Covid-19 manufacturers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies’ executives and other public health organizations who promoted the vaccines in Florida, the petition shows. A substantial population of Floridians have received the Covid vaccines even though the state did not enact vaccine mandates.

The presiding judge will be Ronald Ficarotta, chief judge of Florida’s 13th circuit located in Tampa Bay, according to the court order. (RELATED: DeSantis Raises $59 Million For Florida Hurricane Relief After Biden Admin Allegedly Denied Funds)

“A statewide grand jury shall be promptly impaneled for a term of twelve calendar months, to run from the date of impanelment, with jurisdiction throughout the State of Florida, to investigate crime, return indictments, make presentments, and otherwise perform all functions of a grand jury with regard to the offenses stated herein,” the court order states.

DeSantis has been a longtime critic of Covid-19 guidelines such as lockdowns, school closures and vaccine mandates. He was re-elected in November by nearly 20 points over Democrat Charlie Crist and is widely expected to launch a GOP Presidential campaign next year.