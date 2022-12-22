H&M Removes Justin Bieber Merchandise After Criticism From The Star

H&M has pulled an entire line of merchandise featuring Justin Bieber following the star’s harsh disapproval and criticism.

Bieber lashed out against H&M on his Instagram story on Monday, slamming the company for allegedly marketing the line without his approval and calling the products “trash.” Bieber didn’t hold back criticism of H&M and sent a clear message to his 270 million followers.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,” Bieber wrote to Instagram, followed by the words, “Don’t buy it,” he continued, according to CNBC.

H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Product, Jourdan Dunn’s Acting Debut, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Rumored Model Squeeze, And More! https://t.co/wjKLDJ3D8x pic.twitter.com/19FzPCCqkC — DailyFrontRow® (@DailyFrontRow) December 22, 2022

H&M representatives deny intentionally releasing the branded merchandise without receiving consent from Bieber, but have taken measures to immediately halt distribution. The company claimed it went through the proper channels prior to distributing the clothing bearing his name and likeness, according to CNBC.

“H&M has followed all proper approval procedures, as we have done in this case, but out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber, we have removed the garments from selling,” the company said in a statement, according to CNBC. (RELATED: Hailey Bieber Explains Why It Looks Like She Has A Baby Bump)

H&M removes #JustinBieber merch after singer says “trash” wasn’t approved 😬https://t.co/JYbvQcKbFU — Daily Hive Toronto (@DailyHiveTO) December 21, 2022

All items bearing Bieber’s name or likeness, including t-shirts and hoodies, were pulled from the shelves, a representative from H&M said to CNBC. They also removed tote bags, phone accessories and other items associated with the brand, according to various media reports. Select items included the lyrics of some of Bieber’s hit songs including “Ghost” from his 2021 album “Justice.”

Bieber-related inventory has also been scrubbed from H&M’s website.