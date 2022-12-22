Hot Mic: Tight End Mike Gesicki Takes Dig At Miami Dolphins For Not Using Him Enough

I love my Miami Dolphins, but Mike Gesicki has legitimate beef here.

The Dolphins and Bills squared off in Buffalo Dec. 17, with the latter pulling out a 32-29 thriller. We’re all aware of that.

Now to the new and juicy part.

Dawson Knox, the tight end for the Buffalo Bills, was mic’d up during the game against the Miami Dolphins, and at the end of the game, Knox had a conversation with Gesicki, and the mic picked up everything. Gesicki took a dig at his team, expressing frustration over his lack of a role and long-term contract.

“I’m so happy for you, bro. I’m happy you got paid. I’m happy you’re ballin’ — I’m happy they’re fucking using you,” Gesicki said.

I totally feel him on this one.

Drafted in the second round by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL Draft, Gesicki was franchise tagged back in March by the team, which was viewed as a way for the 27-year-old to prove himself and show why the team should keep him around.

However, Gesicki hasn’t gotten much of a chance, with Miami barely using his services for a complete month now. Against Buffalo, he only caught one pass for five yards, and in the three games before that, he didn’t have a single reception. Altogether this season, he’s only tallied up 274 yards and four touchdowns. In the past three games, Gesicki has only played in 41 snaps, according to OutKick.

Recently, I blogged about how I covered the 2016 Penn State football team that was led by Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley. Well, Gesicki happened to be one of the big pieces on that roster as well, so I’ve got plenty of experience with him. I remember how much of a beast he was with the Nittany Lions, hell, I remember how excited I was when the Dolphins drafted him.

When Miami has used Gesicki in the past, he’s put up some decent numbers, he’s a threat in the receiving game and in the end zone, so I’m just as confused as he is as to why he hasn’t been used more.

Fortunately, the Dolphins are now blessed with a solid head coach in Mike McDaniel who just recently took responsibility for Gesicki having a down season, which was absolutely fantastic news for me as a Miami fan.

Now I’m just hoping that we get him more involved in the game plan, Gesicki could be such a threat for the Dolphins. He would make Tua Tagovailoa more productive and open up the field even more for Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, as well as the rest of the corps that has been active this season. (RELATED: ‘Robbie The Elf’: NFL Legend Rob Gronkowski Visits Children’s Hospital)

I’ve got a feeling McDaniel is going to implement him more after this whole ordeal, plus, it’s just dumb not to use him to make the offense even more lethal than it already is. Just let him go and see him thrive elsewhere. Because that’s exactly what would happen, and something that the old Miami Dolphins franchise would do — we don’t need to bring that to this new culture that we have now.

We’ll see how it plays out, but I have a feeling Gesicki is about to get his playing time, his money and his respect.

Stay strong, king.