Instagram Model Rachel Mee Dead At 25, Leaves Behind Infant Child

U.K. model and Instagram influencer Rachel Mee, known by fans as Rachel Kaitlyn, died suddenly at the age of 25 on Dec. 18, according to her friend.

She is survived by her infant son Kyro, who will be motherless for his first Christmas. Mee’s friend Clair Robinson confirmed the news of the model’s death by setting up a GoFundMe page to raise financial support for Kyro. Mee’s cause of death has not been confirmed, but Robinson’s message suggested she may have taken her own life: “Kyro’s mummy Rachel Sadly lost her battle with the pressures of this world.”

Rachel Mee’s funeral and to help baby kyro https://t.co/blAYP3nPUF — Alison Fenwick (@alisonf69) December 19, 2022

Robinson shared more information with loved ones looking to support Mee’s child.

“This Christmas will be Kyros first, and devastatingly his mummy will not be there, we are all so saddened with this devastating news how this world has failed such a beautiful young girl. and how she felt she had no other option to no longer be here,” Robinson wrote.

She spoke of how much Mee loved her son and expressed concern for Kyro’s future. (RELATED: ‘Surfside 6’ And ‘Batman’ Actress Diane McBain Dead At 81)

“Leaving behind her beautiful little boy who she adored with all her heart. We feel if we can raise some funds for kyro’s future just to take a little stress away from Rachel’s family and to help in some way. Or to even give Kyro a little head start in life raising some funds in memory of his beautiful mummy,” Robinson wrote to the GoFundMe page.

Robinson concluded her message with a final plea for help.

“I am so saddened to even be doing this, please let’s try and raise as much as we can for her family,” she wrote.

Mee had over 42,000 Instagram followers, and her page remains active, boasting images of the model posing for the camera in swimwear.