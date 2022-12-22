Lionel Messi Had A Tough Time Getting Into His House After Being Surrounded By Hundreds Of Fans

This is even more proof that Lionel Messi is the G.O.A.T., and potentially a god in Argentina.

After taking out France in a wild 3-3 (4-2 PK) game to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Argentina flew back to Buenos Aires to celebrate their glory with two parades. Following the celebrations, Lionel Messi decided to visit his hometown of Rosario, but when he got to his home, he was surrounded by complete insanity.

Starting out his soccer career in Rosario playing for Newell’s Old Boys before leaving for FC Barcelona in 2001 as a 13-year-old, the no-longer debated greatest of all time arrived in an Audi that was being driven by his beautiful wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

As the car pulled up the driveway to park into the garage, hundreds of fans were around his house in hopes to get a view of Messi in what can only be coined “chaotic glory.” Security was present to keep Messi safe, though I don’t think a single soul had any interest in hurting this champion.

Messi can’t even get into his house pic.twitter.com/9hHh6whpsH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 21, 2022

This dude is such a legend. Do you need even more proof?

Here’s his damn dog getting praised for God’s sake:

And here’s a bag of potato chips that Lays and Lionel Messi partnered on back in March, but the company has been pushing it again with Messi winning the World Cup, and I totally need to get my hands on one:

An epic win for the GOAT! 🐐 To celebrate Messi’s win, we’re giving away a limited number of custom Lay’s x Messi bags. Drop a comment below and we just might send you one. #Messi #Lays #WorldCupFinal pic.twitter.com/ou7mW62Vqo — LAY’S (@LAYS) December 20, 2022

If you don’t have Lionel Messi as your greatest of all time in the sport of soccer, I honestly don’t know what you’re thinking, who else would you have?

Cristiano “I Have To Get My Girlfriend And Sister To Gang Up On My Manager” Ronaldo?

I don’t think so, and I like Ronaldo, but he’s not comparing to this greatness:

And check out the flash and dash:

THERES NO DEBATE, MESSI IS THE UNDISPUTED GOAT OF THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/1CpU5uAtDv — 𝙃𝙚𝙖𝙩𝘾𝙪𝙡𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚🔥 (@WadexFlash) December 18, 2022

I was hoping that the rumors were going to be true and he was going to close out his career with Inter Miami CF and take over some of the ownership stake of the club — the club that I’m a fan of in Major League Soccer. Oh man, that would have been so glorious to see Messi come to my team and partner with David Beckham as an owner. Unfortunately for me, however, it’s looking like he’s about to sign a new deal with Paris Saint-Germain.

Not that I can really blame him there, it would be tough giving up the position of being a teammate of both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar, that front trio just screams Champions League glory. So I can’t hate on him there (and not to mention the swag of PSG), and who knows, maybe he can play for Inter Miami in the future for at least a season or two. He’s only 35, and I can most certainly see him pulling a Tom Brady. (RELATED: Argentina’s Full-Glory Mode After FIFA World Cup Victory Will Put A Smile On Your Face)

Who knows, but one thing is for certain when it comes to Messi: He is certainly the greatest of all time.

The evidence is overwhelming.