Emily Ratajkowski Joins Online Dating App As Pete Davidson Moves On

Famous model Emily Ratajkowski talked about her new adventures in the world of online dating on the “High Low” podcast Thursday.

The model dove in and downloaded a dating app just as rumors of Pete Davidson moving on with another young model took over the headlines. Ratajkowski and Davidson were in a relationship in November, but have since gone their separate ways. When asked why she would join a dating app in the first place, Ratajkowski had a very interesting response.

“I’m a woman, I’m a free, independent single woman, and I wanna do it!” she said on the “High Low” podcast. “I was feeling defiant because so many people told me not to get it,” she said. “I was like fuck it!” and she downloaded the app.

Emily Ratajkowski downloads dating app amid Pete Davidson romance: ‘F–k it’ https://t.co/vbWVEjqPGz pic.twitter.com/KnfocUKyP0 — Page Six (@PageSix) December 22, 2022

Ratajkowski has an astounding fan following of 29.7 million people on her Instagram page alone and isn’t in need of “being noticed,” by any means, but she’s putting herself out there to see what the online dating world is really like. The model seemed very excited to be trying her luck at finding love in this modern way.

“I just downloaded an app you guys and set up a profile,” she said excitedly.

She then went on to tell fans that her recent action on the dating app has been a wild ride and she’s enjoying the experience of figuring out how it all works.

“And it’s only been a couple days but I have so many things to say!” Ratajkowski said. (RELATED: If The Rumor Is True, Pete Davidson Can’t Miss With Women)

“One of my main takeaways is like why do so many white men have photos of them running?” she quipped. She then went on to laugh about how they weren’t even race photos but were actual images of men running casually on a road. She questioned why this would be posted on a dating app as she couldn’t identify the relevance, then laughed when her friend told her this was a “culture of health,” and it was a hint that the men wanted someone that was physically fit with mutual interests.

Ratajkowski hasn’t had any real dating luck on the app just yet.

“I’ve only been matched with people I already know,” she said. She did admit that she had “gotten a few direct requests from women which is exciting.”

In the meantime, Pete Davidson has moved on from Ratajkowski and has been getting cozy with 26-year-old actress Chase Sui Wonders in recent days.