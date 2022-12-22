MSNBC Analyst Claims ‘One Side’ Of The GOP Is ‘Completely Pro-Putin’

An MSNBC political analyst claimed that “one side” of the Republican party was “pro-Putin” Thursday, following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to Congress.

“I wonder, though, who is going to prevail in this fight, just because the Republicans who do support giving more aid to Ukraine — they are at somewhat of a disadvantage in the media cycle and the media that Republican voters are listening to right now,” Elise Jordan told “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough about disagreements among Republicans over assistance to Ukraine. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Hammers Congress For ‘Fawning’ Over Zelenskyy While The ‘American Border Collapses Completely’)

WATCH:

Congress added $45 billion in aid to Ukraine as part of a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed by the Senate Thursday. Previous aid to Ukraine totaled more than $52 billion, and some House Republicans, led by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, want to conduct an audit of the aid already sent.

“And so what you see with these lawmakers mirrors what you hear from Republican voters, who one side completely is pro-Putin, the other side is very traditional Republican, ‘we’ve got to counter Russian aggression,’” Jordan, a former National Security Council staffer and Republican strategist, continued. “And so in this new fight, who is going to prevail? That’s the big question, looming question that I’m watching in 2023 when Congress resumes.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said assistance to Ukraine was “the number one priority of the United States right now, according to most Republicans,” drawing criticism from certain Republican members. Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.