Samuel L. Jackson Is Trending For His Apparent Love Of Hardcore Porn

Samuel L. Jackson went viral on his 74th birthday after the legendary actor seemingly “liked” hardcore porn on Twitter.

The famous actor’s verified Twitter feed displayed several “liked” tweets from Twitter user @blackpanda_00, an account riddled with pornographic content. The account features videos of men masturbating and men and women engaging in various sexual activities. Many of the clips are very explicit in nature, and Jackson’s feed suggests he was digging it.

.@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them — owen 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@_owen1878) December 21, 2022

The “Pulp Fiction” star attracted lots of attention for his apparent interest in adult content. Fans didn’t hold back when it came to telling the actor how they felt about his online activity.

“Samuel L Jackson old freaky ass we can see ur likes,” one Twitter user said.

Another person wrote, “@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them.”

Many fans chimed in with a show of support for Jackson, arguing that he was a grown man that didn’t need to be ashamed of expressing himself. (RELATED: Pornhub Releases Its 2022 Data, Popular Search Terms)

if you see Samuel L. Jackson liking porn tweets on his twitter account, simply mind your own business — Jane Altoids (@staticbluebat) December 21, 2022

“Samuel L. Jackson more like Samuel W. Jackson, he’s a baller and I respect it. He’s earned the right to like the tweets he did,” one Twitter user wrote.

Another fan chimed in, suggesting this wasn’t really breaking news. “Let that man be a horny old man in peace!” the user tweeted.

Ayo Sam What the fuck you doing bro 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/ZoDNiK0WtY — Festive EwJ (@ScottishEwJ) December 21, 2022



Jackson hasn’t come forward with a comment on the apparent slip-up, but as of Thursday afternoon, the liked videos are no longer visible on his account, suggesting that Jackson or one of his representatives is aware of the situation.