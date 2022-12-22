Sean Hannity Testifies He Never Believed The 2020 Election Was Fraudulent

Fox News anchor Sean Hannity testified under oath Wednesday that he never believed the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Hannity gave his testimony in a hearing connected to Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion-defamation lawsuit against Fox News, The New York Times reported. Dominion’s lawsuit alleges that the company faced irreparable damages from the network’s coverage of allegations that its systems rerouted votes cast for former President Donald Trump to then-presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“I did not believe it for one second,” the anchor said, regarding the allegations.

New York Times: Sean Hannity testified under oath he never believed Trump’s claims of election fraud. In his deposition in the Dominion suit against Fox News, Hannity stated, “I did not believe it for one second”. pic.twitter.com/I8s8AKKtem — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 21, 2022

Stephen Shackelford, Jr., an attorney for Dominion, said Fox News Executive Vice President Meade Cooper also testified that she did not believe the allegations against Dominion, NPR reported. He named other several Fox News employees who also said they never believed the election fraud claims. (RELATED: Dominion Sues Newsmax, OAN For Allegedly Creating ‘Alternate Reality’ With Voter Fraud Claims)

“Many of the highest-ranking Fox people have admitted under oath that they never believed the Dominion lies,” he said, according to the Times.

The hearing addressed a variety of issues that needed to be settled before the jury trial is held in April, according to the Times.

Dominion alleges that Fox News hosts intentionally made false claims about the company and election fraud on-air while knowing they were false, which it must prove to win the suit, the Times reported. A lawyer for the Colorado-based company said “not a single Fox witness” had supporting evidence for the accusations against the company.

Fox News has reportedly built a case that Dominion cannot prove that the network intentionally attempted to harm the company, NPR reported. Fox Corporation Chairman Rupert Murdoch has been scheduled to testify in the case. His son and Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch has already sat down for his deposition in Los Angeles.

Dominion also filed a $1.3 billion lawsuit against former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell in Jan. 2021 over her accusations that it rigged the election in Biden’s favor.