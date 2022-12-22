Tori Spelling Hospitalized For Having Trouble Breathing

Former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling posted to her Instagram Stories on Dec. 21 letting fans know she’d been hospitalized after having difficulty breathing.

Spelling’s post doubled as both an update and a clap back at the haters who didn’t believe her when she said she was feeling unwell, according to US Weekly. “Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night,” Spelling wrote in the post. Instagram Stories expire 24 hours after being posted unless the user chooses to save the content.

“To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am,” she continued, according to US Weekly.

Tori Spelling asks her followers to “show kindness instead of doubtfulness” after revealing she was admitted to the hospital after experiencing dizziness and trouble breathing.https://t.co/usrzvEjpuS — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 22, 2022

The reality TV star posted a selfie and gave the peace sign from her hospital bed, according to a screenshot posted by US Weekly. She was wearing a hospital gown and appeared makeup-free in the photograph.

She told fans the doctors were “running a battery of tests” and described her symptoms to her 1.6 million followers, the outlet continued. She said she was having a “hard time breathing, [with] high blood pressure and crazy dizziness,” according to US Weekly. (RELATED: Sharon Osbourne In Hospital After Suffering Medical Emergency On-Set)

Tori Spelling reveals she’s in the hospital after having a ‘hard time breathing’ and hits back at trolls who said she was faking https://t.co/h5wVWFbGza — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 22, 2022

In spite of her ailments she managed to take another swipe at her critics: “How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness,” Spelling said, according to US Weekly.

“Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I’m a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work.”

Spelling told fans she was eager to get back home to her children for the holidays, the outlet continued. She has not returned with further updates since the Instagram Stories post expired.