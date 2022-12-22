This Video Of Tom Izzo Freaking Out In An Ugly Sweater Is A Perfect Way To Take You Into Christmas

What a fantastic way to enter the Christmas weekend.

The Michigan State Spartans and Oakland Golden Grizzlies faced off Dec. 21 in a game that was much closer than the Spartans had hoped for, with Michigan State pulling out the 67-54 win.

You could tell things weren’t going the way the Spartans had hoped for, the prime example being head coach Tom Izzo getting angry with the referees and absolutely freaking out while wearing an elf ugly sweater.

The view is absolutely spectacular:

It didn’t take long. F-bombs and fist pumps. Gotta love it. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/bbus1H2l9m — Gruff in 2022 (@MSUGruff) December 22, 2022

Oakland head coach Greg Kampe also got involved in the fun, explaining why he and Izzo wore ugly sweaters (he was wearing a Grinch one).

Greg Kampe is great. pic.twitter.com/kyDFokKibk — David Harns (@DavidHarns) December 22, 2022

Personally, I’ve always loved ugly sweaters — the right kind of ugly sweaters. With the right design, you can actually make an outfit pop and serve up a dish of swagoo in the process.

Here’s a great example for you: Rapper B-Real from Cypress Hill having an ugly sweater with an actual Santa Claus bag featured on it that was stuffed completely full of joints — yes, marijuana joints.

An ugly functional x-mas sweater at its finest 🤘🏼😎 how ugly is yours? pic.twitter.com/3VR1l9POyd — B Real ™ (@B_Real) December 21, 2022

And then, you see, he’s got the chain. And at the bottom of that attire, you could totally rock some Levi’s 501 denim jeans with some crisp white Nike Air Force Ones. (RELATED: March Madness Came Early: 32-Point Underdog Eastern Illinois Lands Massive Win Over Iowa)

So much drip.

The ugly sweater truly needs a better reputation. I’m telling you, you can make those things pop.