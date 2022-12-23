Rising Country Music Star And His Dad Release Amazing Cover Of ‘All I Want For Christmas’

Cooper Alan and his brilliant father got drunk and released yet another fantastic country music cover Thursday on Instagram.

Alan and Alan Sr. came together to perform a country rendition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas,” which they shared to the rising star’s followers across social media. It’s clear where Cooper got his pipes from, as Alan Sr. didn’t shy away from supporting his son for a second in their superb countryfied rendition.

“All I want for Christmas is booooooooze,” the pair sang, finally making the Carey hit digestible for the first time since its release in 1994. It looks like they filmed the video at home in North Carolina, appearing to be in a kitchen, each holding a beer, and Alan Jr. wearing his trademark Winston Salem cap.

Alan is threatening to delete the video, per the comments section, so this is an official petition for him not to do so. Check it out:

Alan’s success really hit a stride in 2022. He was invited to make his debut at the Grand Ole Opry in September in an epic surprise stunt caught on video, also shared on his Instagram.

Aside from his original music, Alan is known for his country covers of classic songs and working music into big moments in his everyday life. He proposed to his long-time girlfriend with an original song, which he caught on camera—watch out though, because this video will make every woman within a 100 mile radius cry with love. (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Canceled Cancel Culture In Less Than A Year With Several Record-Breaking Feats)

As if this legend in the making couldn’t be any cuter, he also asked his dad to be his best man for his upcoming wedding. Guess how he did it? With a song, duh! Have you even been reading this article?